Elder Ellis Patterson, 89, of Jackson, died Dec. 31, 2020, at Sonny Montgomery V.A. Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Westhaven Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson St., Jackson. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Supt. Larry Weems Sr. officiating.
Elder Patterson was born April 30, 1931, in Magnolia to the late James Page Patterson and Mary Jane Taylor Patterson.
Elder Ellis Patterson was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of over 35 years, Shirley Baker Patterson; one sister, Rosie Lee Amacker; and four brothers, Willie, Johnny, George and the Rev. Alphonse Patterson.
His beautiful memories will live on in the minds and hearts of his wife, Bobbie Carver Patterson; two sons, Ellis Ray Patterson and Mikal Rena Patterson; two daughters, Debra (Bishop Gabiver) McCuris and Gwen Patterson; five stepchildren, Timothy P. Carver, Mary C. Herring, Elizabeth (Jamie) Hooker, Silvanus B. (Marquita) Carver of Brandon and Titus Carver; one goddaughter, Jessica Hinton (Kejuan) Hawkins; two brothers, James (Alma) Patterson and Charles Patterson; three sisters, Ardella Walker, Emma Jean Taylor and JoAnn (Bernell) Martin of McComb; five sisters-in-law, Jessie Mae Patterson, Mattie ( Bobby Gene) Carver, Pearlie Mae Williams, Dorothy Baker Shelby and Laverne Baker Johnson; three brothers-in-law, Hillary Baker, Lonnie Baker and Thomas Baker Jr.; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
