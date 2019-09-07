Sharon Ann Nettles, 65, of Jayess, entered into rest Sept. 3, 2019.
She was preceeded in death by her father and mother, L.H. and Flora Stier Forrest; her father- and mother-in-law, Robin and Maxine Nettles; and grandson, Zane Nettles.
She is survived by her husband, Don Nettles of Jayess; sons, David (Marjorie) Pevey of Crystal Springs, Marcus (Brittney) Scott of Weatherford, Okla.; stepchildren, Clinton (Sondra) Nettles, Sarah (Roger) Greer, Kayla Nettles and April Nettles of Jayess; her brother, Alvie Lee Forrest of Ponchatoula, La.; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.
