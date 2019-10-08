Nathan Jewel McKenzie Jr., 55, of Dexter, died Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 9, 1964, in Bogalusa, La., to Ann Branch McKenzie and the late Jewel McKenzie.
In addition to his father, Nate was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie McKenzie.
Survivors include his mother, Ann (Lester) Thomas; his wife, Millie Wilks McKenzie; a daughter, Brooklyn (Sam) Robbins; a son, Luke McKenzie; a grandson, Robert Bowen “Bo” McKenzie; sisters, Sara (Darrell) Broome and Susan (Brandon) Magee; father and mother-in-law, Austin and Marion Wilks; brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny (Martha) Wilks, Diane Wilks, Becky Wilks, Porter (Sissy) Wilks; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nate graduated from Dexter High School in 1982. His college career began at Pearl River Community College, where he played baseball and earned an Associate of Arts degree. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in education. He then attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received a bachelor’s degree from the School of Nursing. He was accepted into the master’s program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center to pursue a degree as a nurse practitioner, but due to health issues he was unable to complete the program.
His career as a nurse began in the hospital setting, but once he began working in the home health field, he found his passion. He continued to work until 1999 and for a short period following his transplant recovery in 2000. Nate had recently surrendered to the ministry on June 16, 2019.
Virtually everyone who knew Nate McKenzie associated him with baseball, softball or working out. He enjoyed great success in the church softball league along with teams in what was then referred to as the “outlaw” league. Most notable among them was the team Alive and Kicking, which played all over the southeastern United States. Nate was very recognizable on the field for his intense stretching routine and impressive athletic build. His skill as a hard hitter put fear in the hearts of many an infielder.
Nate’s involvement in softball and working out at Indoor Sports led him to his future wife. Nate was a man who always knew exactly what he wanted and was quick to act upon it. He met Millie in May 1992, became engaged in January 1993 and they were married Aug. 7 of that year.
When Nate no longer was able to participate in sports, he found great joy in watching his children, Brook and Luke, play various sports. At times he had to watch the games from inside parked vehicles or media booths, but his support was always felt by his children.
Nate loved getting together with his family and with Millie’s family. He especially loved the food at these gatherings. He was a man who had a great appreciation for good food and was very generous with his compliments to the cooks!
Nate was always active in various programs at Carson Springs Baptist Church and attended church every time he was physically able. He worked with the youth, taught Sunday school up until last year, started a college and career class and was an active deacon for many years. He had always loved music and in recent years really enjoyed praise and worship music. He listened to his music while doing all of his respiratory treatments and found comfort in the lyrics and melodies of these worship songs. He especially loved listening to his daughter Brook sing and play the piano.
Obviously, a big part of the story of Nate McKenzie is that he was a 19-year post-lung transplant survivor. Nate received his double lung transplant in May 2000 at the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center, which allowed his life to be extended. After his transplant, he faced numerous serious health complications through the years, but because of his tenacity, diligence in taking care of himself, expert medical care and the grace of God, he was able to keep going forward. In August 2019, he was diagnosed with lung cancer and in late September learned that no treatment was available. His desire was to spend his remaining days at home and he was granted that wish.
Despite the challenges that Nate faced during his life, he never complained or felt sorry for himself. He had great compassion for others who suffered. Throughout the many years of treatment at UAB, he sat in countless waiting rooms and offered encouragement and hope to fellow patients and family.
It is impossible to describe Nate in one or even a few words, but perhaps “warrior” is the most appropriate. He fought for his life, his family and his Lord.
