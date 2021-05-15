Ms. Lillie Mae Guy Ball Magee, 97, of Tylertown, died May 12, 2021, at Billdora Senior Care in Tylertown.
Born Nov. 9, 1923, in Tylertown, she was the daughter of the late Mr. William Guy and Mrs. Jessie Mae Pittman Guy.
A public walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd St., Tylertown. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 149 Mount Moriah Road, Tylertown, with Dr. Carl Bickham rendering Words of Comfort.
We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
