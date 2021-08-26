Mildred Bettye Otis Fountain, 99, of McComb passed away Aug. 24, 2021, at her residence.
A private graveside service only will be held. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred was born in New Orleans on May 17, 1922. She was the daughter of Lamar and Bettye Weston Otis.
Formerly of Logtown, she had lived in McComb since 1946.
Mrs. Fountain was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
She was the last charter member of the Parnassus Club, organized in 1951, a member of the Wednesday Club, the Sunny Hill Club, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Council of Retired Teachers. She was a volunteer with Miss Mattie’s “Friends of the Library” for many years.
A graduate of the State Teachers College, now University of Southern Mississippi, she was a kindergarten and first-grade teacher in McComb for many years, touching the lives of many children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin William Fountain Jr.; a sister, Minnie Otis; and a brother, Henry Lamar Otis.
She is survived by her daughter, Bettye Fountain Myers and husband Milton of Vicksburg; a son, Gary Otis Fountain and wife Dorothy of Waveland; her grandchildren, John and Jessica Myers of Louisville, Ky., Bob and Jill Myers of Ruston, La., Bill and Brittany Myers of Millbrook, Ala., Robert and Nancy Venable of Seattle, Stefen and Deja Prescott of Spokane, Wash., and Christina and Wesley Nevin of Waveland; her great-grandchildren, Weston, Kate, James, Jay, Grace, Will and Emaline Myers, Brandon and Joshua Venable, Brittany and Jose Ponce, Anikka Prescott, Kasiya Devera and Nathaniel Nevin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her dear friend Miss Mattie’s Foundation, the McComb Library, Centenary United Methodist Church or to your favorite charity.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
