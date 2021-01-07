Linda Brumfield, 56, of Magnolia, died Dec. 31, 2020, at her home.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Services are noon Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. James Simmons officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery near Osyka.
She was born Jan. 17, 1964 in Pike County.
