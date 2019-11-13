Robert “Bob” McCullough Sr., 89, of Carter’s Creek, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at home.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until services at 1 p.m. at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church at Carter’s Creek in Pricedale. Bro. Justin Morgan and Bro. Jimmy Houston will officiate. Burial will be at McCullough Family Cemetery, Pricedale.
Mr. McCullough was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Carter’s Creek, to Ralph and Aline McCullough.
He loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting and playing with his grandchildren. He planted a garden until he was 86 years old and loved sharing with his friends and family. He was a deacon of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church for 60 years and was a faithful member until his health failed this past year. He also led music for 30 years.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his daughter, Vicki.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annie Jo Morgan McCullough; his son, Robert “Robbie” McCullough Jr. and wife Shari; two grandsons, Chris McCullough and wife Maleah, and Austin McCullough and wife Vicky; four great-grandchildren, Drayce, Dawson, Travis and Carson; sisters, Ethel Dempsey of Missouri, Golda Draper of New Jersey, Pearl and Reggie Day of McComb, and Lawanda and Richard Olesby of Texas.
A very special thank-you to Alice Smith, Debbie Cooper, Wanda Foreman, St. Luke Hospice and special nurses Kayla and Denise.
