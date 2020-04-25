Marlin R. “Pappy” Cox, 92, of Jayess, died April 23, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. today at Magnolia Cemetery with Bro. Laverne Summerlin officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Cox was born Aug. 31, 1927, in Montgomery, Ala., the son of Marlin R. Cox Sr. and Flora Stanley Cox.
Mr. Marlin was of the Baptist faith.
He was a heavy equipment operator for 50 years. He loved the outdoors, along with fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Norwood Cox; sons, Billy, Jimmy, and Johnny Cox; granddaughter, Julie Cox; and one brother Gordon Cox and wife, Ardyce.
Survivors include two sons, Lonnie Cox and wife Brenda and Sammy R. Cox Sr.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Cox and wife Betty and Alfred Cox; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank the staff of SMRMC and Hospice Compassus for their care and compassion during his admission and gives a special thanks to Tiffany and Shannon of Hospice Compassus.
