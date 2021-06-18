Melvina Bullock, 97, of McComb, died June 14, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at St. James Baptist Church in McComb until services there at 11. the Rev. Murdock Smith Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Craft Funeral home in McComb.
She was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Pike County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.