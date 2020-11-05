Earl James “E.J.” Addison, 97, of Fernwood, died Nov. 1, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co., with services at 1 p.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Fernwood Community Cemetery.
Bro. Addison was born March 9, 1923, to the late Robert and Mollie Gardner-Addison in Pike County.
Bro. Addison attended and graduated from Fernwood High School. He was a World War II veteran, having serving his country in Northern France, Central Europe and Germany and as a construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Earl Addison Jr.; and eight siblings.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Dianne (Billy) Wallace and Lucille Magee, both of Fernwood; a son, Casey Jackson; 11 children of heart, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, seven special friends and a host of special and loving nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
