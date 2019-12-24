Billy Wayne Green, 71, of Summit passed away Dec. 22, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church until services at noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Dwayne Scoggins will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Billy was born Oct. 24, 1948, in McComb to Robert L. Green and Eva Nell Woodall Green. He was a member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a very simple person. He was easy to get along with and very easy going. He loved watching old Westerns and detective shows.
Billy was preceded in death by his father; his wife of 20 years, Mary Green; and a brother; Don L. Green.
He is survived by his mother, Eva Nell Green of Summit; two brothers, Jimmy Green of Summit and Dale Green (Brenda) of Summit; two stepdaughters, Jamie Travis and Marie Hart; along with other relatives and friends.
