Ella Lorean Wallace, 84 , of Bogue Chitto, died Feb. 15, 2021, at the Diversicare center of Brookhaven.
Visitation is noon Saturday at the Montgomery Baptist Church in Summit until a 1 p.m. graveside service in the church cemetery. Bro. Steve Sasser will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Ella was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Hazlehurst to the late Bill Ira Lee and Hattie Erwin Hisaw.
Ella was a homemaker and a member of Montgomery Baptist Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors as well as hunting, fishing and fussing. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gordon Thomas Wallace; a grandson, Shawn Timothy Wallace; and four of her siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 62 happy years, Gordon J. Wallace; two sons, Timothy Carroll Wallace (Linda) and Charles Franklin Wallace (Melanie); three brothers, Thomas Kent Hisaw, Larry Hisaw (Sharon) and Neal Hisaw (Brenda); eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Roland Herrin, Aubry Wallace, Jon Jordan, Dillon Watts, Cory Wallace and Lavoid Howard.
