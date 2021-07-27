Katie Barrett, 80, of McComb, left this world and went on to heaven on July 23, 2021.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday until service at 2 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Rick Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Katie was born Sept. 9, 1940, in McComb, the daughter of Clem and Louetta Dunaway. She was deeply loved and cherished by her family and friends. She always put others ahead of herself and loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a devoted member of New Heights Baptist Church for 49 years and taught her children by example the importance of a church family.
Katie married the love of her life, Charles “Nooky” Barrett in 1957. They met at Gillis’ Drug Store, where she was working at the soda fountain. They had a beautiful love story. They complemented each other in every way and lovingly cared for each other for 63 years.
Katie loved to crochet, needlepoint, sew and cook. She was a gracious hostess and always had a pot of fresh coffee and something good to eat to offer her guests.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Charles Barrett; and one sister, Edna Merle Alexander.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Durning (Charlie); two sons, David Barrett and John Barrett (Yoko); three grandchildren, Michael Martinez (Tammy), Patrick Martinez and Cody Barrett; one great-grandson, Noah; one sister, Dorothea Dunaway; and a much-loved extended family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Camellia Estates and Hospice Compassus for their loving care of our mother.
Memorials may be sent to New Heights Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 649, Summit, MS 39666.
