Mary Ann Gray

Mary Ann Manning Gray, 81, of McComb, went to her eternal home with the Lord on May 18, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Thursday until services at 1 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Dr. Jimmy D. Porter officiating. A private family burial will follow after the service.
Mrs. Mary Ann was born in Morton on June 23, 1939, and was the daughter of James Wardell Manning and Dora Lee Cooper Manning.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of McComb, where she was a member of the choir for 36 years.
She was a modern-day homemaker. She served a term of presidency with the Howdycrat Board of Pike County. Also, Mrs. Mary Ann served as a member of the Pike County Heart Association for six years.
During that time, she was well known for her baking, catering, cooking, decorating and entertaining talents. She began with simple birthdays and advanced to opening her dream, Tea Room and catering for Shell Oil corporate functions, Junior Auxiliary of Pike County, event coordinator for Ramada Inn, and numerous weddings, anniversaries and other special events throughout the South. Some of the dignitaries she catered for included Jerry Clower, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Gertrude Elizabeth Manning Pierce and Hamilton Pierce, Maggie Lee Manning Willingham and Homer Gene Willingham, and Edmund C. Lingle; and one brother and sister-in-law, James Truman Manning and Zelle Manning.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Gene Gray of McComb; two daughters, Elaine Gray-Sims of Flowood and Malinda Gray Rushing and Paul Ian Rushing of Acworth, Ga.; two grandsons, Justin Paul Sims of Huntsville, Ala., and Joshua Gray Sims and Kristen of Wentzville, Mo.; four granddaughters, Kara Hope Pulliam and Daniel, Sloan Elise Rushing, Molly Clare Rushing and Fallon Grace Rushing, all of Acworth, Ga.; three great-grandsons, Grayson Vaughn Sims and Aidan Paul Sims of Wentzville, Mo., and Conor Brian Pulliam of Philadelphia,; two sisters, Jimmie Dee Lingle of Brandon and Verdie Opal King and Eddie of Morton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in her name to the ALZ.org MS Chapter or Mississippi Baptist Children’s Village.
