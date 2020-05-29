Dmitri M. Hughes

Dmitri Maurice Hughes, 29, of McComb, died May 24, 2020, at his residence.
No services are planned. Young’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Barnes.
Survivors include his father, Winn Turner; a son, Keelan Greer; a sister, Laquita Barnes; a brother, Gerran Barnes; two uncles, Murray Turner and Hollisdale Turner; two aunts, Dorothy Ruth Ellzey and Equilla Turner-Green.
