Hilda Inez Woods, 72, of Summit, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family on Jan. 26, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb with Dr. David Millican officiating.
Mrs. Inez was born in McComb on Jan. 2, 1949, and was the daughter of Hilton D. Bates and Bobbie Jean Travis Bates Hofmister.
She was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. She taught her children to love the Lord as well. Her family meant the world to her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Barnett “Dub” Bates; and a nephew, Dwain Bates.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 wonderful years, William “Bill” Woods of Summit; three sons, Andy Woods and Kandice of Magnolia, Ray Woods and Pam of Summit, and Richard Woods and Heather of McComb; a daughter, Melissa Jackson and Joe of Summit; a sister, Wilma Lee Howell of McComb; 11 grandchildren, Kyle Woods, Joseph Woods, Amanda Woods, Katie Woods, Michael Williams, Brittany Nunnery, Amber Morris and Jacob, Koty Jackson, Connor Jackson and Pacha, Bethany Jackson and Abigail Harper; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Woods, Joe Jackson, Michael Williams, Koty Jackson, Connor Jackson and Jacob Morris.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.