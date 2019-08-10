Demarcus Brown 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Demarcus Brown, 33, of McComb, died Aug. 8, 2019, in McComb. Arrangements are incomplete at Craft Funeral Home in McComb. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 92° Partly Cloudy Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News McAlister’s coming to McComb Arrest made in killing Summit sees tax hike, deficit Summit to vote on creation of foreman’s position Enrollment up in Amite schools Women ‘empowered’ by gardening, mowing Walthall sees progress on bridge repairs Skynyrd marker plans change Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPike County ballot resultsWoman charged in Pike slayingMcComb parent wins new car at rallyLiberty man booked on felony drug chargesSkynyrd marker plans changeCotton facing 5 challengers in sheriff’s racePollworker dismissed over candidate photoBowsky re-elected, all other supervisor races unsettledMyrtis HolmesAmite only county in state with no debt Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMcComb High School, 1965 (1)‘Retail apocalypse’ (1)Officials praise downtown work (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
