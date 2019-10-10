Louis McDaniel, 72, of Centreville, died Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home Chapel, Gloster. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sweet Home Baptist Church, Gloster. The Rev. Robert Veal Jr. will officiate. Burial is in the church cemetery.
Mr. McDaniel was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Centreville. He was the son of Wiley and Ollie Mae Palmer McDaniel.
He was a truck driver and a devoted husband and father,
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia McDaniel of Centreville; daughters, Susan Patterson, Mary McDaniel, Evon McDaniel, Sharlitha McDaniel and Disha McDaniel, all of Washington, D.C.; sons, Henry McDaniel and Terry McDaniel, both of Centreville, and Henry Weatherspoon of Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends.
