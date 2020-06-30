Mary Alice Reid Baygents, 73, of Tickfaw, La., passed away at her home on June 28, 2020.
Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, La., 9 a.m. Thursday until services there at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Baygents Family Cemetery in Wayne County.
During the visitation and service, social distancing and wearing a face mask are strongly recommended.
She was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Tylertown. Mary and her husband Henry owned Baygents Grocery in Tickfaw for 17 years. She was a hardworking woman who loved her five children and was like a mom to the whole community. Mary loved playing bingo, watching all kinds of games shows and reading novels. More than anything, Mary loved being with her family. Though she could be stubborn at times, she was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Alton Baygents; parents, Percy and Florence Sandifer Reid; siblings, O.D. Reid, Katy Reid, Virginia Tramonte, Myrtle Creel, O.B. Reid, and Percy Anthony Reid; and nephew, Tracey Reid.
Mary is survived by her children, Jason Baygents and wife Elizabeth, Travis Baygents and wife Agnes, Terry Baygents, Tommy Baygents and wife Heather, and Tina Purvis and husband Jacob; grandchildren, Beth, Becky, Travis “Bubba” Jr., Tiffany, Tyler, Hannah, Madison, Kristin, Emma, Ethan, Chelsey, Chris and Cassie; great-grandchildren, Henry, Brennan, Brayden, Raylynn, Greyson, and Abigail; sister, Faye Reid (Ray); and numerous nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.