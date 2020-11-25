Gladys Young Cloy, 94, of Summit, died Nov. 19, 2020, at her residence.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Elder Rufus Rawls officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Cloy was born to the late Elmo and Cora Thompson Young on Feb. 15, 1926, in Amite County.
She was a member of Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ. She worked as a domestic worker for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; three brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Vivian Cloy Williams and Mary Ann Cloy; one son, Larry (Louise) Bates Sr.; one sister, Yvonne Young Martin; two brothers, Sylvester and Arthur Young; one sister-in-law, Rose Young; six grandchildren, Cordell (Katrina) Frazier, Raymond (Cortney) Anderson, Chanston (Raine) Wright, Larry (Wanda) Bates Jr., Lanyle (Pamela) Bates and Lisa (Wayne) Warner; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her church family and friends.
