Louis Z. Simmons Jr., 37, of McComb, died Feb. 6, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Summit. The Rev. Wiley Quinn Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in McKelphin Cemetery, Progress. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Simmons was born Aug. 13, 1982, in Pike County.
