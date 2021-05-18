James M. “Jimmy” Dye, 84, of Summit, passed away May 14, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial visitation and service will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday, until services at 11 at the First Baptist Church of Summit. Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
