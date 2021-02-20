James Clem Steele, 89, of Smithdale, passed away peacefully Feb. 16, 2021, at Aston Court in McComb after a long illness.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday until services at 11 at Middleton Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Meadville. Elder Thomas Griffin and Rev. Marvin Howard will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Clem was born Feb. 11, 1932, to Goley and Julia Steele in Franklin County.
He was a member of Middleton Creek Primitive Baptist Church, where he served as deacon.
He served as an army medic in New Orleans. He enjoyed providing for his family through his garden and running a grist mill for the community. He retired from International Paper Co. after many years in maintenance. He spent his retirement restoring old tractors; he never met one he couldn’t fix. He also was an avid deer hunter.
Clem was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nathan Steele; two granddaughters, Monica and Nicole Hart; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Claire Steele; and three sisters, Hazel Thornton, Eloise Wroten and Betty Young.
He is survived by his wife of 66 happy years, Lorraine; one sister, Earlene Westbrook; two sons, Dennis Steele (Stephanie) of Sumrall and David Steele (Dianne) of Smithdale; a daughter, Wanda Hart (Daniel) of Summit; four grandchildren, Anthony (Carmen) Steele, Lori (Scott) McMullen, Valerie (Brent) Freeman and Michael (Kristin) Hart; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jay Dyess, Michael Hart, Brent Freeman, Scott McMullen, Anthony Steele, and Preston Walters.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Nathan Steele Foundation, 144 David Lane SE, Smithdale, MS 39664
