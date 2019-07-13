Edward Brumfield, 69, of Magnolia, died June 29, 2019, at Courtyard Nursing and Rehab.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Bertrand Smith, pastor, officiating, and burial in the church cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Brumfield was born Feb. 14, 1950, in Wilkinson County.
