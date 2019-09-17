Dorothy Elaine Holliday, 64, passed away at her home in McComb on Sept. 13, 2019, due to a heart attack.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Wednesday until services at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb. The Rev. Chris Weaver, a family member and associate pastor of First Baptist Church in Summit, will officiate. There will be an additional service and celebration of her life at her home at 4 p.m. for close friends and relatives who knew her well.
She had an associate degree from Southwest Community College. However, most of her life was spent as a caregiver to family members. She was a very kind-hearted soul who opened her heart to many people. She was a friend to many and would do anything she could to help those in need and sacrificed many years as a caregiver. She was selfless and humble and adored her children and grandchildren, spending as much time with them as she was able. Her favorite pastimes included playing and listening to music and visiting with friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her and loved her.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Earl Holliday and Dorothy Purl Holliday of McComb; and her brother, Curtis Holliday of Hattiesburg.
She is survived by her husband. Howard Coumbe; her son Louie Coumbe and his wife Stacy Coumbe of Summit; her other son, Curtis Coumbe and his wife Lauren Coumbe of Pricedale; a brother, Britt Holliday and his family; a sister, Dianne Holliday and her family; and three grandchildren, Phoenix Coumbe, Jaiden Coumbe and Maddox Coumbe.
