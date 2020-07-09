Burns Robinson

Burns S. Robinson, 79, a resident of McComb Nursing and Rehab, passed away July 7, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Progress Baptist Church Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Burns was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Tylertown to Roy Simmons Jr. and Ruth Burns Simmons.
She was a lifetime member of Progress Baptist Church. She worked as a nursing aide with McComb Nursing and Rehab. She was always smiling and joking with the family. When she became a resident of McComb Nursing and Rehab she was referred to by many as the “Greeter.” She was a social butterfly who will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rebecca C. Whiting; and a brother, Roy Simmons III.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James “Al” Robinson and Teresa of Houma, La.; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Progress Baptist Church Cemetery Association, 1010 Progress Church Rd., McComb, MS 39648.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
