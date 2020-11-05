Terry Sumpter Thompson, 65, died Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence in McComb.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the grave site on Arrow Drive in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Due to COVID-19, attendees are requested to wear masks.
Terry was born in McComb City Hospital on Feb. 28, 1955.
As a young boy growing up in McComb, Terry enjoyed playing baseball and riding his bicycle. Throughout junior high and high school, he loved playing in the band. He was a member of the McComb High School Class of 1973. He attended Millsaps College for one year, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving at bases around the world.
He retired after 20 years and lived in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., where he worked for the Okaloosa County transport system, and later returned to McComb.
Terry loved history, all kinds of music, old movies, and had an exceptional memory for dates and details. Terry had a big heart and will be missed by those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sumpter and Peggy Thompson of McComb.
He is survived by his brother Taylor and wife Beth of Georgetown, Ky.; one sister, Llewellyn DeFoe of Baton Rouge; nieces and nephews, Matthew Thompson, Katie Thompson, Emily DeFoe, Becky D. Tremblay (Jordan) and Annie D. Deitch (Ari); five great-nieces and -nephews, James, Rose and Isaac Tremblay, Jacob and June Deitch; and a first cousin, Sumpter Thompson Harrell of Bentonia.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the choir and handbell funds at Centenary United Methodist Church, 500 Delaware Ave., McComb, MS 39648.
