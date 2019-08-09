Randall E. “Randy” Hammons, 64, of Meridian, passed away Aug. 3, 2019, during surgery at University Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from an aortic aneurysm.
Randy was born July 30, 1955, in McComb, the son of James Aubrey Hammons and Gwendolyn June Smith Hammons.
He graduated from Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College before receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi. He earned a double major in journalism and history with a minor in English. He also studied at the University of Salamanca in Spain, earning a certificate.
He was a retired newspaper writer and sports editor, with his longest tenure as sports editor of the Enterprise-Journal in McComb. He was also former publisher of Florida Boxing News and covered boxing throughout the United States.
Randy combined his love of travel and history with many backpacking trips through Europe and the Caribbean. He was a passionate Ole Miss Rebel and regularly followed SEC sports. His many Facebook friends have shared their thoughts using the same words to describe him — kind, genuine, considerate, likable, respectful and just one of a kind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronnie Hammons; maternal grandparents, Irvin and Hazel Smith; and paternal grandparents, Otis and Maggie Hammons.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Hammons, and her son Parker. Also mourning his loss are special cousins Linda Carroll and Patty Jackson, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Please share a memory or thought on his Facebook page or at hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com. A Book of Remembrance to sign is at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home located at 1801 Delaware Ave. in McComb. It will be available through Saturday at noon.
A private service and burial for family members will be held.
Memorial donations may be sent to the ministry or charity of your choice with the acknowledgement mailed to the funeral home.
