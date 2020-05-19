Robert Eugene “Bob” McDonald, 89, a resident of The Claiborne in McComb, passed away May 16, 2020. He was a patient at the McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A committal service was held Tuesday morning at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson. Lakewood Funeral Home of Jackson was in charge of arrangements.
He was born in McComb on Oct. 12, 1930, the son of William Alton McDonald and Alice Viola Moak McDonald. He attended McComb High School. He was a merchant marine, owned a saw repair shop, and retired as supervisor of plumbing at UMMC in Jackson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his shop at home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette B. McDonald; parents; and brothers, William and Alfred McDonald.
He is survived by his son, Glenn Robert McDonald; brother, Larry McDonald (Pam); sisters, Adelle Hawkins (James), Margaret Behrens, Suzanne McGehee (Arthur) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
