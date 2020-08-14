William Monroe “Bo” Knight, 77, of Liberty passed from this life peacefully on Aug. 10, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Blalock Cemetery in Liberty. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Knight was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Amite County to the late William Norman Knight and the late Ruth Merle Sterling Knight.
He was a lifelong resident of Amite County. He was born and raised in the Busy Corner area and later built his home and raised his family in Liberty.
His career was spent working many years in the surrounding plants as a machine mechanic. Later, he retired as maintenance supervisor at Air Cruisers Co. He had a strong work ethic, he was a dependable employee and he was considered to be one of the best mechanics in his field.
For years, he was an avid hunter and he loved fishing. He enjoyed spending time at the hunting camp with his close family and friends; cooking and seeing who could tell the best hunting stories.
Mr. Knight was known, by his family, as completely selfless. He was always there to lend a helping hand in any situation. He always was willing to help others and did it with a sweet spirit.
His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him so much joy. He loved his visits with them and his Facetime calls. He had such an infectious laugh, and the “little ones” kept a smile on his face and laughter in his heart. Many hours were spent in his living room talking and visiting with them all.
He also enjoyed spending time with Weston and Derrick playing guitars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma Jean Blalock Knight; one sister, Dean Knight Havard; and one brother, Paul Knight.
He is survived by his loving and caring sons, Randal Knight and wife Melanie and Russell Knight and wife Michelle: five grandchildren, Kara Knight Usry and husband Roy, Ashlyn Knight Adams and husband Zac, Weston Knight, Derrick Knight and Brennan Knight; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah Usry, Finley Adams and Everly Adams; one sister, Deb Spillman; one brother, Hansel Knight; and a host of extended family and friends.
A special thank you to lifelong family friend, Sandra Knox, for always being there and always being willing to help In any situation.
