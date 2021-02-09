Peggy Joyce Britt Jones, 88, died Feb. 5, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Opelousas, La.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit. Rev. Dwayne Scoggins and Rev. Glenn Martin will officiate.
Peggy was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Harperville, the youngest of three daughters of Malcolm “Lyle” Britt and Joicy Williamson “Jake” Britt. She graduated as salutatorian from Harperville High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart, Billy Austin “Bill” Jones, a few months after. They became parents of four children, and Peggy was a stay-at-home mother the majority of the children’s childhood. She did work outside the home once the youngest child went to middle school, working as a department store sales clerk and later as a secretary.
Peggy lived her adult life between Mississippi and Louisiana as Bill’s job came with opportunities for advancement, but with each opportunity came relocation. Therefore, they moved various times during their 70 years of marriage, to Forest and to Biloxi before moving to DeRidder, La., in 1959. Louisiana became their home for the next 28 years, living in DeRidder, Bogalusa, and Opelousas. Bill retired in 1987 and they moved back to their “home” state of Mississippi, settling in Summit to enjoy their retirement. It was during these retirement years they were able to truly enjoy life, traveling, relaxing with friends, and spending time with family, especially their grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called them “Nana” and “Papa.” In 2020, life dealt them a blow when Peggy fell and broke her hip. This led to them moving to Louisiana, once again, to be close to their daughters.
Peggy loved God and family above all else. She was a devoted member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit, where she was a member of the church choir for many years and was also a member of Methodist Women. Her church family was very important to her. Peggy never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone. She had a love for shoes, purses, and jewelry and would spend the majority of a day going to garage sales, estate sales, thrift stores, and Dirt Cheap! She loved a good bargain!
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Billy Austin Jones; her two sons, Billy Austin Jones, Jr. and Steven Britt Jones; her parents, Lyle and Jake Britt; her sisters, JoAnn Britt Wright and Nancy “Nan” Britt Sessums; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Mourning her loss but forever grateful for her love for them are her daughters, Christal “Christy” Jones and Suzanne Jones Eades and husband John Eades, all of Opelousas; her grandchildren, Jacob Jones (Ashley) of DeRidder, Brittany Eades Brown (Ian) of Arnaudville, La., Sarah Jones Smith (Brandon) of DeRidder, and Patrick “Pat” Eades (Maggie) of Ville Platte, La.; her great-grandchildren, Ella Eades, Jillian Brown, Madison and Cheyenne Jones, Kinsley, Kinton, and Tori Smith, and Andress and Charley Eades; and her step great-grandchildren, Brayden and Bryce Smith.
Pallbearers will be John Eades, Pat Eades, Jacob Jones, Ian Brown, and Michael Wright. Honorary pallbearer is Dr. J. Kim Sessums.
A special thank-you to Heart of Hospice of Lafayette, especially Peggy’s nurse, Chrisanna Arnold for the care and compassion shown for her. Thank you, also, to her sitters, Pam Barker, Aline Best, and especially to Alexis Babineaux, with whom Peggy shared a special bond.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee. com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.