Monica J. Alexander, 63, of Summit, died Jan. 26, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Services are 5 p.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Russell Obie officiating and the Rev. J. Lee Harrell pastor. Burial will be at Algiers Cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Alexander was born Aug. 9, 1956, in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late Paul and Katherine McGowan Moore and Minnie McGowan Smith and the late Lonnie Marshall.
She was a retired administrative assistant.
She was a lifelong member of Bethel A.M.E. Church where she served as church secretary, stewardess, board member, hospitality committee member and beautification member.
She was a 1974 graduate of McComb High School and attended Alcorn State University. She was previously employed with North Pike School District as an administrative assistant until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Marshall; adopted mother, Katherine McGowan Moore; and sister, Tina Williams.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Gerald Alexander; her mother, Minnie McGowan Smith; three daughters, Tomeka Duncan (Willie) Hayes, Daffeny Woodall (Patrick) Mosley and Courtney (Kenneth) Alexander; a sister, Stacy Wells; three brothers, James (Morra) Howard, Paul Moore and Shawn McGowan; six sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Gibson) Sewell, Sandra Alexander, Tammy Brown, Venetia Alexander, Anjeanette Alexander and Shawanna Alexander; two brothers-in-law, Alex R. (Jonelle) Alexander and Michael (MarJay) Alexander; a loving mother-in-law, Vernita Alexander; two special nieces, Jessica Wells (Gary) Magee and Marcina Wells (Johnnie) Gilbert; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
