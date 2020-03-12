Deborah Reynolds Hester, 53, of Fort Worth, Texas, and formerly of Magnolia, died March 1, 2020.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church, Magnolia, with Dr. Edgar Lewis pastor and Bishop Ray Reynolds, D.D., officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Hester was born July 2, 1966, in Pike County.
