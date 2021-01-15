Alice G. Schmidt, 91, of Liberty passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving daughter Elizabeth Doucet and granddaughter Lauren Hassabou on Dec. 11, 2020.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Dec.18, 1928, in New Orleans, the daughter of the late Clarence N. Geebs and Anna Moroney Geebs.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Doucet; two sons, John E. Schmidt and Kirby Schmidt; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
