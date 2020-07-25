Sandra Wroten Terrell, 71, of Liberty, passed away July 22, 2020, at home in the loving arms of her husband after a lengthy illness.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. today at Terrell Cemetery on Highway 567 in Liberty for friends and family. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Terrell was born Aug. 12, 1948, in McComb. She was the daughter of Gordon and Magdelene Wroten.
Sandra worked at various garment plants in the area and made friends with many people. She retired in 1997 due to many health issues.
She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A clean house and yard were two of her key attributes. She also read the Bible daily! Her passion was staying at Lake Mary and not only fishing for but catching many white perch.
For her 50th wedding anniversary, all she wanted to do was go fishing. (Most men only dream of such a woman.)
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Chris “CT” Terrell; and her daughter, Connie Terrell Travis.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Carl Terrell; son-in-law, Kenneth Travis; grand- and great-grandchildren, Josh, Kristin, Carleigh Ann and Brooklyn Terrell of Liberty, Colton Terrell of Kentwood, La., Christy Terrell of West Point, Alexis, Trista and Kaitlyn Weaver of Guntown, Olivia Travis Woldt and husband of Kileen, Texas, Stephanie Sullivan and husband Justin, Kameron Simmons and Jayla Sullivan, and Kayla Travis and fiancé Bryce Miller, all of Liberty: sisters, Mary Lee and Roger Stokes of Liberty, Pauline and Robert Robertson of Natchez and Hilda Whittington of Gloster; along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sandra Terrell to Ochsner Health Center in Baton Rouge, Dept. of Philanthropy, 17000 Medical Center Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty, MS 39645.
