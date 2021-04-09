Isaiah Cameron, 66, of McComb died April 6, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Craft Funeral Home with Elder Lampton Robinson officiating and burial in Smithdale Church of God in Christ Cemetery.
Mr. Cameron was born April 2, 1955, in Amite County.
