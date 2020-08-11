Roy Dale Love, 61, of Liberty, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
A private graveside will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral of McComb is handling arrangements.
Roy was born Jan. 26, 1959, in Liberty, the son of Roy Henry and Robbie Louise Hale Love.
Roy Dale was a heavy equipment operator, served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
The love that Roy Dale had for his wife, children, daughters-in-law and grandchild can never be measured. He was a man who loved deeply and was fearless in all things that he did during his life. The hole that was created when he left this world can never be filled.
Roy Dale will truly be missed and was powerfully loved! He was a man that understood how engines and equipment worked and was able to repair them or could operate them without any past knowledge of the equipment. He had a sense of when something was going bad and would repair it before it had the chance to break. He was most happy when he was on a tractor bushhogging a pasture somewhere.
Even during his disability, his mechanic skills and knowledge were outstanding. He was never too proud to say, “I do not know, let me ask someone else.” That is the mark of a true man. Rest in peace, Roy Dale, with the knowledge that you left this world a loved and a respected man.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bradley Dale Love.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn “Jeannie” Love; three sons and their spouses, Ryan Eric Love (Ashley), Jacob Love (Macey) and Paul Temple (Ashley); a granddaughter, Abigail Love; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.