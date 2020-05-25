Margie Wilson

Margie Nell Williams Wilson, 86, left this earth on May 24, 2020, to obtain her heavenly reward.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. today in the Old Gillsburg Cemetery with the Rev. Victor Walsh will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born March 18, 1934, in Gillsburg, the daughter of Hettie Genevia Bean Williams and Fred X. Williams.
She was passionate about many things, but the list was topped by her love for Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, and her love for each and every family member.
Her greatest hobby was hard work. She was the primary caretaker of the family dairy barn for almost 40 years while her husband Princeton Wilson maintained public employment and took care of the fields. At 5-foot-4, she tackled those cows twice daily and won the battle but on two occasions they won, resulting in broken ribs and staph infections.
She loved working, maintaining and canning a garden, and doing the same in her beautifully maintained yard, which took an equal amount of her passion.
Her home was always spotless. If her children woke during the night they could find her baking a cake or pie for a friend that was under the weather, or ironing or mopping.
She loved her community of Gillsburg and her church more than words can describe. She always had a great love for the community members, but after a house fire destroyed all the family's belongings, her memory of each and every person and any gift they gave the family to aid in recovery deepened her love for her friends.
She spent little resources on herself and was so appreciate of anything gifted her. Margie was excellently skilled at handling the family finances and although they were limited at times her family never did without anything they needed and much of what they wanted.
In 1971, the year after Disney World opened; and to celebrate her first daughter's high school graduation, she used the $500 she had saved and she and her husband took the family on a seven-day trip to Disney. It took careful planning and budgeting every step of the way, but she pulled it off.
She loved babies and her face would light up anytime she came in contact with babies and no one could get a baby to sleep easier than her. Her family called her the baby whisperer.
For numerous years Margie has suffered from multiple medical conditions and unable to work.
Over these years she has repeatedly expressed her desire to go to heaven and see Jesus, her mama, daddy and husband. Today she is rejoicing.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents: her loving husband of 62 years, Princeton Wilson; her brother, Dalton Williams Sr. (Dorothy Jean); and a sister, Annie Laurie Williams.
Survivors include a sister, Opal Lanier (Lauren); four daughters, LaWanda Smith (Tommy), Patsy Brown, Janell Harvey (Ron) and Tracey Cameron; 11 grandchildren Cameron Wyland, Dewayne Weaver (Tiffany), Chasity Mercer, Courtney Riley (Dusty), Raven Maynard (Zane), Laurie Johnston (James), Melissa Weaver, Ryan Harvey, Erin Rape, Hannah Swartz (Michael) and Joshua Harvey; and 15 great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to her church Gillsburg Baptist Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital that she loved and supported for many years
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.