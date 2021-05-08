John Leslie Mixon, 90, of Ridgeland went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2021 at Hospice Ministries Inc. in Ridgeland.
Mr. John was born in Magnolia on Jan. 19, 1931, and was the son of Frank Leslie Mixon and Edith McAllister Mixon.
He was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church in Jackson. He was a Christian man and loved the Lord. He served our country in the U.S. Army for 3 years and then the Mississippi Air National Guard for 25 years as master sergeant. He also was purchasing and contractor for the Air National Guard.
He loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his sons. He was a family man and worked hard taking care of his family. He cherished his time spent with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 68 wonderful years, Wanetah Sheffield Mixon of Ridgeland; two sons, Kin Mixon of Hermanville and Kit Mixon and Maureen of Aubrey, Texas; a sister, Dorris Hodges of Houston; a granddaughter, Sarah Mixon Kelley and Ryan P. of Celina, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Cole P. Kelley, Amelia M. Kelley and Charlotte M. Kelley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Mixon Cemetery in Magnolia with Dr. Woody Rimes officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to a charity of your choice.
