Eddie M. Dunaway, 59, of Spanish Fort, Ala., passed from this life on July 5, 2020, at his residence in Tylertown.
A memorial visitation for all friends and family will be held at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church at Carter’s Creek Cemetery, 2146 Boyd Reeves Road, Tylertown, on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until graveside service at 11:30 with Bro. Donnie Coker officiating. Seating and shade will be provided. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Eddie was born Oct. 19, 1960, and was the son of Ed and Geraldine Reeves Dunaway.
He was a member of City Hope Church in Daphne, Ala.
Eddie was originally from Brookhaven and graduated from Brookhaven High School in 1978. From there, he attended the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in architecture. He began his own business in 2001, E M Dunaway General Contractors Inc., building it from the ground up.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and just nature itself. He also loved Ole Miss Rebels football and enjoyed being at the games or watching, and didn’t miss a game.
He was happiest when he was with those he loved. He was a man of few words but they carried a lot of thought and self-reflection. His love language was evident in and through his hard work, with the goal of providing not only for himself but others as well. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one son, Luke Dunaway and wife Lindsey of Daphne; one sister, Debbie Coker and husband Donnie of Tylertown; one niece, Gerri Williams and husband Casey of Pearl; his sweetheart, Pam Forrest of Spanish Fort; and a large family of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Batson Children’s Hospital at University of Mississippi Medical Center, 3900 Lakeland Dr., Suite 205, Flowood, MS 39232.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
