Mavis Addie Dykes Wheat, 91, of Summit passed away March 11, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Calvary Baptist Church of Smithdale. The Rev. David Luce will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Wheat was born July 28, 1928, in Spring Creek, La., to the late Herman C. and Velma Blades Dykes.
Mrs. Wheat was a homemaker as well as a longstanding charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was also a graduate of Central High School in Baton Rouge. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting and fishing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Wallace Wheat; one infant brother and one infant sister; one brother, Walter Boyte Dykes; one step-brother, Edward Jones; a daughter, Debra Claudette Boudoin; and a sister, Myrtis Brooks.
Surviving Mrs. Wheat are her three sons, Dale L. Wheat Sr. and wife Lynda, Paul Wheat and fiancee Brenda Childress, and Joel Wheat and wife Brenda; one half-brother, Floyd Pittman; 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
