Annie Mae Lewis Thompson, 74, of Sandy Hook, died Nov. 4, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Second Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 137 N. Patton Road, Sandy Hook. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the church cemetery with the Rev. Curtis Keys, pastor, officiating. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Washington Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Thompson was born July 26, 1946, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Tilmer Lewis and the late Coeva Mark Lewis.
