Will Henry Snowden, affectionately known as “Baby Ray,” entered rest on April 4, 2020, at the age of 77.
Relatives and friends will be invited to a memorial at a later date. Dennis Funeral Home of New Orleans is handling arrangements.
Will was the second child born on Feb. 21, 1943, to the late James and Sarah Snowden in Gloster.
He retired from Boh Brothers after 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Jr. (Louise) Snowden.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Chriszelda Reine Snowden; loving sons, Bobby Brown (Rosalind), Jeffrey (Tamara) Snowden, Christian Snowden and Justin Reine; daughters, Angelique Johnson, Crystal Claiborne and Michelle Snowden; brothers, David L. (the late Carrie Ann) Snowden and Joseph Snowden, both of Gloster, and John (Kathleen) Snowden of Houston, Texas; sisters, Rachel (the late John) Simmons, Annie (the late Abner), both of Gloster, Sarah (Kenneth) Williams and Ruth (the late Cloydee) Jefferson, both of Houston; an uncle, Clark Johnson of Gloster; aunt, Trudy Spears of Maple Heights, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, a great-grandson, and nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
