Zora Narvelle Crum Courtney, 90, of Gloster passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at home.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at Brown Funeral Home on Highway 24 in Gloster, with services there at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.
Narvelle taught generations of students at Pine Hills Academy and Amite School Center starting in 1970, retiring in 2006 at the age of 77, with several of those years spent working at River Bend nuclear power plant in St. Francisville, La.
Born in Crosby on Jan. 10, 1929, to Tom and Zora Crum, she graduated from Crosby High School in 1946, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in 1948, and University of Southern Mississippi in 1950, with master’s level study toward a degree in library science. She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 163 in Baton Rouge, and was the recipient of multiple teaching awards.
Known for her generosity, Narvelle attended First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Hopewell Methodist in Crosby, and Liberty Presbyterian.
Narvelle was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. Courtney Sr., as well as her many brothers.
She is survived by three children, Errol Courtney, Beverly Courtney and C.E. Courtney Jr.; two grandchildren, Casey Cox and Alison Courtney; one sister, Merit Ellen Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.
Flowers can be sent to Brown Funeral Home, donations in her name can be made to St. Luke’s Hospital for Children, and our eternal gratitude goes out to all who cared for her through her life, and especially those who treated her with loving kindness in her final days.
