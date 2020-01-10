Betty R. Thompson, 79, of Greensburg, La., and a native of Amite County, died Jan. 4, 2020, at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, La.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home and noon Sunday at Tickfaw Missionary Baptist Church, Magnolia, until services at 1 p.m. The Rev. Edward M. Boss will officiate, and burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Amite County.
