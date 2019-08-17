Chucky James Felder passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 58.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 10 at Hickory Knoll Church of Christ, 2201 Hickory Ave., Harahan, La., with Bro. Eric Dishongh, PhD, LPC, officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Magnolia. Dennis Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Felder was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Felder Jr.; brother, Michael; and nephew, Ronald Hasaan Darensburg.
Cherishing precious memories are his mother, Robbie Louise Felder; two children, Joshua and Ariel Hardin; grandchild, Hayven; three brothers, Lester (Anita), Kevin (Deanna) and Raymond Felder; five sisters, Joanne Hunter-Brooks (Carl), Lorrine White (Leonard), Gwendolyn Felder-Darensburg (Ronald), Connie Louise Jones and Cotina Marie Felder; godmother, Natalie Allen; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends.
