Sis. Rose Elaine Kessler, SSND, died early Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019, at St. Mary of the Pines, Chatawa.
Morning prayer for Sister Rose Elaine and visitation will be at 9 a.m. Monday, at St. Teresa Church in Chatawa. The Eucharistic Celebration will follow at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Anthony Rigoli, O.M.I., will be the celebrant. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Helena (Sister Rose Elaine) was born in New Orleans on Oct. 17, 1933, and lived there most of her life.
She was the youngest of three daughters born to Arthur and Victoria (Garcich) Kessler.
Helena attended elementary and secondary schools in New Orleans then worked with an insurance agency before entering the candidature of the School Sisters of Notre Dame
There In 1952, she continued her education at Notre Dame College in St. Louis. She was received into the congregation and given the name Rose Elaine. She pronounced her vows in 1954.
For more than 50 years Sister Rose Elaine educated youth in the classroom. This she did as teacher and principal in the elementary and secondary schools in Louisiana. All except seven of those years she taught in New Orleans or its suburbs. It was in Chalmette and Marrero suburbs and in Our Lady of Good Counsel, St. Stephens, Seton Academy, and in St. Gerard Majella Alternate School in the city where she taught and was administrator.
Physical disability brought Sister Rose Elaine to retirement at St. Mary of the Pines in Chatawa in 2011. Here her health continued to decline.
Sister Rose Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Lucille and Elaine.
She is survived by her nephew, Joseph Iwanowski; and her niece, Vicky Broom.
Pallbearers are from the Charles R. Brill Council of the Knights of Columbus. Burial will be in the Chatawa Cemetery.
