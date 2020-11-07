Stephanie Klotz Moore passed away peacefully Nov. 6, 2020, at her home in McComb.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. Services are 10 a.m. Monday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Summit with Pastor Brian McCollough officiating. A private burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Born Aug. 3, 1935, in McComb to Alvin Leach and Dorothy Lacy Klotz, Stephanie was delivered at the McComb Infirmary by her grandfather, Dr. Solomon Paul Klotz.
After graduating McComb High School in 1953, she went on to attend the University of Mississippi, where she studied journalism and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While at the university, Stephanie met her husband, Richard Cone “Dick” Moore Sr. They were married in McComb on May 28, 1957, and were then off to see the world as “Dick” served in the U.S. Navy — serving here in the United States, as well as abroad in the Philippines and Spain. In the summer of 1985, the Moore family returned to Stephanie’s hometown of McComb, where they ran McComb Electric Supply Company, founded by her father in 1948.
Stephanie treasured her family, her church and her community. She cherished her relationships with her church family and her Bible study group.
She was an active member of the Flower Lovers Club, served on the Executive Board of the Pike County Arts Council and on the Southwest Regional Medical Center Foundation, and was an avid supporter of the arts. No matter where she went in the world, Stephanie was able to make a friend, bring a smile to a face and exemplify the very best of Southern hospitality.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her beloved parents and loving husband of 51 years.
She is survived by her two children, Richard Cone Moore Jr. (Dolly) of McComb and Dorothy Elizabeth “Betsy” Nelson (Paul) of Oxford; four grandchildren, Kristen and Dan Moore and Lacy and Matthew Nelson; as well as by countless cherished family members and friends across the country.
Pallbearers will be her two grandsons, Dan Moore and Matthew Nelson; Larry Dorr, Harry Young, Richard Williams and Chris Charles.
Memorials may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.