Donald H. “Donnie” Dykes, 83, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Donnie will be buried in the Thompson Baptist Church Cemetery Saturday with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Please join us for a celebration of his life. We will meet in the fellowship hall for visitation and refreshments after the service. Hartman-Jones is in charge of arrangements.
Although he lived in Arizona for the majority of his life, it was always his strong desire to be buried near the place of his birth and also near his mother and father’s resting place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thompson Church building fund at Thompson Baptist Church, 5422 N. Greensburg Road, Smithdale, MS 39664.
