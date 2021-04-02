Bro. Gary Nash, 67, of Magnolia departed this life on March 24, 2021, peacefully at home.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, Summit, until a family graveside service there at 2 p.m. Young’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Nash was born April 29, 1953, to the late Andrew Nash and Mary L. Nash.
Gary was a very hard-working man throughout his entire life and took great care of his family until his final day. His love and natural mechanical ability created friendships and a fondness for him by many.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose M. Nash; second wife, Rita Nash; one sister, Mary Ann; and one brother, Larry Nash.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Mary White-Nash; son, Cordell Nash; stepdaughters, Shanetha Cockerham and Josephine Nash; sisters, Carol Nash and Marilyn (Louis) Johns; brother, Andrew (Jermayne) Nash Jr.; grandchildren, Qui’Darius Wiggins, Brittany Richardson, Christopher Richardson, Cody Richardson and Logan Michelle; uncles, Spencer (Amelia) Nash and Charles (Hattie) Nash; aunt, Ouida Davis; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
